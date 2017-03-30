Inmate sentenced for threatening to blow up buildings

A federal judge in West Virginia has added more than two years to the sentence of a federal inmate who pleaded guilty to threatening to blow up government buildings.
The U.S. attorney's office in Clarksburg said Wednesday that 37-year-old Jeremy E. Smith was sentenced to 27 months to be served consecutively to any sentence previously imposed or currently being served.
The prosecutor's office said Smith mailed threats to destroy buildings in Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, New York and Chicago in November 2015. He pleaded guilty to one count of threat to damage buildings by use of explosives last month.
Smith is incarcerated at the federal penitentiary at Hazelton.
Comments