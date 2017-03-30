Gov. Ducey signs bill expanding state terror law

2:13 Bellingham man calls property owners 'collateral damage' in Whatcom water dispute Pause

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

2:24 Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions