US opens formal investigation into civilian deaths in Mosul

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In Pause

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:59 A new American flag flies over Purdy

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival