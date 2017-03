Official: San Jose was warned about flood, failed to act

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In Pause

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

0:45 Contaminants need to be cleaned up at Boulevard Park

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

1:28 See highlights from the third annual Bham Fam Fair