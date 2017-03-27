National Politics

March 27, 2017 7:28 AM

Laurel man arrested after shooting at law enforcement

The Associated Press
LAUREL, Mont.

Police in Laurel say a man was arrested after shots were reportedly fired during a domestic disturbance and later at responding officers.

Officers say 37-year-old Charles Williams was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal endangerment and partner or family member assault.

Laurel police received reports of gunshots and a woman screaming at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Officers from several agencies responded.

Police said Williams began firing at officers. One round grazed the boot of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

Police Chief Rick Musson says Williams' wife and two children were eventually able to safely leave the house. Williams surrendered just after 5 a.m.

