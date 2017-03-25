Biden says if he'd run for president he could have won

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman Pause

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

1:28 See highlights from the third annual Bham Fam Fair

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex