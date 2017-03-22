National Politics

March 22, 2017 4:20 AM

Iowa Senate approves bill that would allow fireworks

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would allow the sale of fireworks in the state beyond novelties like sparklers.

The Republican-controlled chamber passed the bill Tuesday night and it now heads to the House, where it also has support.

The legislation would legalize the retail sale and use of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers and roman candles, which are currently prohibited in Iowa. It would allow the use of such fireworks between certain days in June, July, December and January. Cities and counties could restrict use of fireworks, but not their sale.

Lawmakers for years have been trying to end a ban on consumer fireworks but previous attempts to legalize them always fizzled out amid safety concerns.

