Senate committee recommends passage of gun bill

A North Dakota Senate committee is recommending passage of a bill allowing those who qualify permission to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.
The Senate Judiciary Committee considered the bill Monday. The House has already passed the proposal which allows people 21 and older to forgo background checks and classes that are now required.
Supporters say the bill promotes constitutional rights and allows protection from criminals. Critics worry it could lead to more shootings as people with less training would be carrying weapons.
If approved by the Republican-led Legislature, North Dakota would join about a dozen other state that allow concealed carry without a permit.
Comments