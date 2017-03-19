National Politics

March 19, 2017 5:45 AM

US will help threatened beetle in Vermont and New Hampshire

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

The U.S. Department of the Interior is going to help establish populations of the threatened Puritan tiger beetle on state owned land in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The project, part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Cooperative Recovery Initiative, is one of nine projects across 12 states funded with $3.7 million to conserve and recover some of the nation's most at-risk species on or near national wildlife refuges.

A team from the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge will establish two new viable subpopulations of the threatened Puritan tiger beetle.

The project will raise the beetles in the lab and then release them at protected habitat sites.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos