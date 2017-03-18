Former VA hospital to house New Orleans homeless shelter

New Orleans plans to use part of the old Veterans Affairs hospital as an overnight shelter for homeless people.
Unlike most of the city's other homeless shelters, this one won't require people who use it to be sober or pay a fee.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the 100-bed shelter will be above an already open homeless day shelter and Community Resources and Referral Center.
Landrieu says 44 homeless people died last year on New Orleans streets.
Local media report that Landrieu's preferred site, a former gym, had upset many people because it was near an open high school and one scheduled to be reopened in the same neighborhood.
After Hurricane Katrina, VA medical care was reorganized as outpatient clinics around the city. A new VA hospital opened in November.
