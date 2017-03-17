Trump's Muslim rhetoric key issue in travel ban rulings

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham Pause

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

1:24 Irish musician Peadar MacMahon sings limericks for St. Patrick's Day

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:43 More limericks read by Bellingham's Peadar MacMahon for St. Patrick's Day

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway