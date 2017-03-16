3 vying to be next leader of South Carolina Democratic Party

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting Pause

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

2:15 Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:30 'Wonder Woman' official origin trailer

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother