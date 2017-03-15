Hawaii lawmaker ousted from panel chair

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

3:14 Trump in 1991: 1986 'tax act was just an absolute catastrophe'

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake