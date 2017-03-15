Wake County launches food programs at poorest schools

Wake County leaders are touting progress in providing food for students in need.
The News and Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2n7Fi4N) the county announced Tuesday that every public school in Wake County where more than 50 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch now has at least one program that offers free food for students before or after school.
Commissioner Matt Calabria launched an effort to provide more food security for students in 2015. That year, his initiative offered programs and opened food pantries at 38 of the 48 poorest schools. The initiative has launched programs at the remaining schools over the last 18 months.
An exact cost of the effort wasn't available Tuesday. Calabria says it costs the county about $7,000 per school to launch a Universal Breakfast program, and about $5,000 to start a food pantry.
