Sanders to host 2 town meetings in Vermont

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming home.
Sanders announced Friday that he will host a number of events in Vermont this week, including two town halls. Sanders wants to focus community conversations on Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. His town halls will be held at in Springfield, Vermont, on Thursday, March 16, and at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, Vermont on Friday, March 17.
Sanders will be mainly in southern Vermont during his trip. He will also visit various veterans care centers, including a Veterans Affairs hospital and a veterans home. He said in a statement that he's looking at the trip as a way to hear directly from people affected by decisions being made in Washington.
