Demolition planned of Fort Wayne bar where 3 shot last year

A Fort Wayne business is planning to buy and demolish a closed bar where three men were fatally shot in September.
The owners of the Sports & Spirits bar announced its closure the day after the shooting, ending a two-year fight with state officials trying to revoke its liquor license over numerous shootings and other trouble there.
Deister Machine Co. is seeking city permission to put a nearly 10-foot-by-10-foot sign promoting the business on the property after demolition. The rest of the site east of downtown would become green space.
City Councilman Geoff Paddock tells The Journal Gazette (http://bit.ly/2naK92t ) that Deister's plan is a positive development.
A police spokesman says no arrests have been made in the deaths of 30-year-old Nicholas Powers, 21-year-old Demario Burnett and 31-year-old Jerry Coleman.
