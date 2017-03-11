Time marches on, with a little bit more skip this weekend

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

2:24 Offshore corporations - The secret shell game