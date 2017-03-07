Campus guns proposal continues to stall in Arkansas

Proposed legislation to allow the concealed carry of handguns on Arkansas college campuses continues to stall as two amendments to the measure failed to get out of a Senate committee.
The two proposed amendments to the gun measure were presented to the Senate Committee on Judiciary Tuesday.
The first amendment would remove a requirement that a person be at least 25 years old to carry a licensed concealed handgun on campus.
The second amendment would reduce the hours of training needed to be authorized to carry a concealed handgun on campus from 16 to eight hours.
The proposed legislation would have also expand the places a concealed carry permit holder could have their weapon, including the state Capitol.
