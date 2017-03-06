Greeneville man sentenced to 10 ½ years in crack conspiracy

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

1:11 Deer browse shrubbery along Lakeway Drive

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin