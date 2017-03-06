Ohio mayor to run for re-election unopposed this year

The Democratic mayor of Dayton will run for re-election unopposed this year after a potential challenger failed to make the ballot.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2mu1zcj ) that Mayor Nan Whaley becomes the city's first unopposed mayoral candidate since Dayton started separately electing the mayor under the city charter, which dates back to 1969.
The Montgomery County Board of Elections invalidated Erric Devin Bailey's petition on Monday.
Bailey had submitted petition to join the race on Friday afternoon, just 20 minutes before the 4 p.m. deadline. Deputy director Steve Harsman says Bailey's petitions contained 722 signatures, but only 269 were valid. He needed 500 signatures to make the ballot.
Whaley's petition to seek a second term as mayor was filed in December and has been certified.
