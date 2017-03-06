Bill would make state comply with federal ID standards

A Maine-issued driver's license won't be enough to board a domestic flight next year without legislative action.
A public hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a bill that would have the state comply with federal requirements that have raised privacy concerns in past years. The state Secretary of State's office says compliance could cost at least $1 million to $3 million.
Maine passed a 2007 law barring compliance with a 2005 federal law that created security standards for driver's licenses.
Those standards include facial recognition technology on license photos and the retention of copies of documents like birth certificates.
Those urging the state to adopt the standards include U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who says Maine could get more time to comply if it promises to repeal the 2007 law.
Comments