Bevin declares statewide emergency following severe storms

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide emergency following severe storms that hit the state this week.
Bevin's office said in a news release that heavy rain, hail, flash flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes struck Tuesday and Wednesday, causing injuries and damage to property and infrastructure.
Bevin also activated state prohibitions on price gouging for necessary goods and services.
Bevin's emergency declaration allows the state to submit a formal declaration request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It also allows emergency management personnel resources to respond to local needs.
The release said Kentucky Emergency Management has received preliminary notification of damages from more than three dozen counties. Formal damage assessments are underway.
Comments