Virginia expands background checks on day care workers

0:34 Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains Pause

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:34 Video: How college students can prevent spreading the flu

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners