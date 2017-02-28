Cuomo calls for special elections for 2 legislative seats

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling a special election for this spring to fill two empty legislative seats.
The Democratic governor told reporters Tuesday that he wants the special election to be held May 23.
The winners of the two races will fill legislative seats formerly held by Democratic Sen. Bill Perkins of Harlem and Republican Assemblyman Joseph Saladino of Long Island.
Perkins was elected to the New York City Council and Saladino was picked to serve as town supervisor of Oyster Bay.
