Stand Your Ground hearing continues in theater shooting case

Defense attorneys for a retired Tampa police captain accused of shooting a man in a movie theater are continuing to present their case to a judge during a so-called Stand Your Ground hearing.
The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2mE88WA) reports that Curtis Reeves' attorneys are calling into question the thought processes of the crime scene detective after the shooting.
Reeves, now 74, faces a charge of second-degree murder for shooting Chad Oulson on Jan. 13, 2014. Reeves has invoked Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law, claiming he shot Oulson in self-defense.
The hearing is lasting two weeks. The judge will decide if "stand your ground" applies in this case. If she rules that it does, Reeves will be immune from further prosecution on both charges.
