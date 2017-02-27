2:25 Kids March for Peace Pause

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly