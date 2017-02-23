Colorado Springs man killed in officer-involved shooting

Colorado authorities have identified a man who died in an officer-involved shooting after leading police on a vehicle pursuit.
The Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2lLPjDM) 39-year-old Misael Macias Cano died at a hospital Tuesday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Cano was wanted on felony charges and drove off when police went to a Colorado Springs home looking for him.
Officers had followed the vehicle until the suspect ditched the car and took off on foot.
The sheriff's office says Cano then broke into a nearby home, confronted the residents while armed with a gun and stole their vehicle.
Officers eventually stopped the suspect and shots were fired.
Cano was the only person injured.
The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave while an investigation remains ongoing.
