White House expects Justice crackdown on legalized marijuana

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life Pause

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

1:43 Marijuana activists prepare their pot protest at Trump's inauguration

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting