2nd death penalty trial in Rutland death delayed

The second death penalty trial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker more than 16 years ago is being delayed.
The trial of Donald Fell had been scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Rutland, but a court official said Thursday that U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford agreed to delay the trial until September.
Last week Fell's attorneys said they needed more time because some had been involved in other cases.
Court Clerk Jeff Eaton says the filing that would explain the judge's reasoning would be available Friday.
Fell is facing a second death penalty trial for the 2000 killing of Terry King, who was abducted when she arrived for work at a Rutland supermarket and later killed.
