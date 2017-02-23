Minnesota House set for floor vote on Real ID

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area Pause

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

2:24 Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

1:57 NASA: 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:39 Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway