Gang member accused in officer's slaying was on probation

This undated booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows Michael Christopher Mejia, 26. Authorities have identified Mejia as the suspect they say fatally shot Whittier, Calif., police officer Keith Boyerand injured another as the officers responded to a traffic accident Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Authorities say Mejia is a known gang member who was recently released from jail.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Whittier Police Department shows Whittier police officer Keith Boyer. On Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, Boyer was answering a report of a traffic accident when he was shot and killed, authorities said.
Whittier Police Department via AP)
Frances Bertrand and her dog Kevin view a growing memorial for Whittier, Calif., Police Officer Keith Boyer in Whittier, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Boyer was killed in a shootout during a traffic stop Monday. Boyer and Officer Patrick Hazell didn't know that the motorist allegedly had killed his cousin hours earlier in neighboring East Los Angeles and stolen his car. Boyer died and Hazell and the suspected gunman were wounded and hospitalized.
Nick Ut
AP Photo
Theresa Mendoza, who said she had been formerly homeless and knew the officer, adds a rose to a growing memorial for Whittier, Calif., Police Officer Keith Boyer in Whittier Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Boyer was killed in a shootout during a traffic stop Monday. Boyer and Officer Patrick Hazell didn't know that the motorist allegedly had killed his cousin hours earlier in neighboring East Los Angeles and stolen his car. Boyer died and Hazell and the suspected gunman were wounded and hospitalized.
Nick Ut
AP Photo
Whittier police officers embrace as the body of fallen officer Keith Boyer is brought to Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Boyer was fatally shot and another officer was injured another as they responded to a traffic accident on Monday.
Nick Ut
AP Photo
A procession of police officers escorts the hearse carrying the body of Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer on the 605 Freeway to Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Boyer was fatally shot and another officer was injured another as they responded to a traffic accident on Monday.
Los Angeles Daily News via AP
Walt Mancini
Police and firefighters salute as the hearse carrying the body of Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer arrives at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Boyer was fatally shot and another officer was injured another as they responded to a traffic accident on Monday.
Nick Ut
AP Photo
Authorities investigate the scene after a deadly shooting in Whitter, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. A California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier, officials said.
Los Angeles Times via AP
Katie Falkenberg
Officers salute during a procession for a fallen officer in Orange, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. A California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier, officials said.
The Orange County Register via AP
Sam Gangwer
One police officer in the honor procession leans down to hug a man while still holding his salute as police officers turn out for a procession of honor at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. A California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier, officials said.
The Orange County Register via AP
Sam Gangwer
The Orange County Register via AP
Sam Gangwer
Relatives of a slain officer are escorted away from the coroner's van after police officers turned out for a procession of honor at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. A California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier, officials said.
The Orange County Register via AP
Sam Gangwer
Police officers hug family members after police turned out for a procession of honor at UCI Medical Center for a fallen officer at at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. A California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier, officials said.
The Orange County Register via AP
Sam Gangwer
Officers salute during a procession of honor for a fallen officer at at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. A California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier, officials said.
The Orange County Register via AP
Sam Gangwer
The Orange County Register via AP
Sam Gangwer
The Orange County Register via AP
Sam Gangwer
