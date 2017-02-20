Proposal: Regulate powdered alcohol like liquid alcohol

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures Pause

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?