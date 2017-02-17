Prosecutors: Journal details Offutt airman's slaying

Prosecutors presented evidence this week about a journal allegedly written by an airman detailing how he killed a woman at Offutt Air Force Base.
A recounting of the slaying was presented Thursday in an Offutt Air Force Base courtroom, the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2lpCO0N ) reported. Airman 1st Class Timothy Wilsey is accused in the death of Airman 1st Class Rhianda Dillard, who was found unresponsive on her bed in August.
Wilsey has been charged with premeditated murder and desertion under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Investigators said writing in the journal matches Wilsey's handwriting. The journal was found among Wilsey's possessions after he was tracked down by military and local law enforcement in Virginia days after the 20-year-old Dillard was found dead.
The journal recounts how the writer and a woman were sitting next to each other on a dorm room bed at the base watching television. The writer states that after silently counting down three different times, he choked the woman to death, according to prosecutors.
The author of the journal wrote about being a member of the military and coming from a military family, which is Wilsey's background, according to testimony from a special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. The journal also detailed being in areas of the country that matched Wilsey's GPS.
The agent also noted that Dillard's general appearance, occupation and clothing at the time of her death matched a description of the woman in the journal.
Wilsey did not speak during the Thursday hearing. But defense representatives called into question Wilsey's mental competency at the time of the incident, and said his DNA was not found under Dillard's fingernails or on other parts of her body.
A report on the charges will be given to 55th Wing Commander Col. George M. Reynolds, who will review them and determine how to proceed. If the case goes to trial, a conviction on premeditated murder would carry a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole, according to 55th Wing spokesman Drew Nystrom.
