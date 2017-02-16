Freeport opens new City Hall in renovated former library

The northern Illinois community of Freeport is celebrating its 162nd anniversary by unveiling a new City Hall.
The Journal-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2lgHuGt ) the new center of city business is located in the former Carnegie Library. Renovations started at the library building in July and city workers began moving in on Feb. 1.
Mayor Jim Gitz welcomed people to a ribbon cutting ceremony by joking "Welcome to Carnegie Hall."
Gitz says repurposing a building with a lot of history "created something quite spectacular on a bargain-basement budget."
The $2.3 million renovation was completed within budget.
City employees have been working out of a rental space since the former City Hall was vacated due to a faulty foundation and other problems.
The new City Hall should be fully operational by Feb. 27.
