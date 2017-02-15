National Politics

February 15, 2017 5:37 PM

Audit: Nevada education reforms promising, need more data

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Independent auditors say Nevada's 2015 education reforms seem to be on a successful trajectory, though it's too soon to determine whether they will significantly affect the state's bleak scores.

Analysts Chad Buckendahl and Gwen Marchand told lawmakers Wednesday that limited data suggests funding should continue for programs implemented under Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

They said the state needs to develop more common methods to evaluate whether changing teaching methods helps students.

The short-term audit was a component of seven programs focusing on English literacy, improving failing schools and teacher retention.

Information from the National Center for Education Statistics shows Nevada students' marks in reading and math have trailed the national average for two decades.

Lawmakers are tasked with negotiating a two-year budget with Sandoval over the next four months.

