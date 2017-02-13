State police: 2 killed in separate Arkansas accidents

Arkansas State Police say two people have been killed in separate accidents on state roads.
Police say 70-year-old Sandra Wagner died after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 64 in Alma and 47-year-old Lloyd Ray Nichols Jr. of Lamar was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Johnson County road.
A police report says Wagner was walking along Highway 64 on Sunday when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle that left the scene.
Another report says Nichols was westbound on a Johnson County road near Lamar when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and struck a tree,
The reports say the weather was clear and the weather was dry at the time of both accidents.
