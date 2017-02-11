Police officer shoots, kills man during foot chase

A man was shot and killed by police during a foot chase, authorities said.
The shooting on South Avenue in Bridgeton occurred around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's office. Authorities said a gun was found near the man's body, but they have not released his name or said why officers were pursuing him.
No officers were injured in the incident, which remained under investigation Saturday. The name of the officer that fired the fatal shot was not disclosed.
Authorities have not said whether the man shot at police or anyone else.
The shooting is under review by the prosecutor's office, which is standard procedure in shootings involving police officers. But a community activist on Saturday urged the state attorney general's office to take over the probe, saying the prosecutor's office "cannot be trusted with this particular investigation."
In making the request, Walter Hudson cited another fatal police shooting that occurred in Bridgeton in December 2014.
In that matter, Jerame Reid was the passenger in a car that was pulled over after it ran a stop sign. Bridgeton police officers Braheme Days and Roger Worley repeatedly ordered Reid to stay inside the vehicle after Days recovered what appeared to be a gun from the vehicle's glovebox, according to dash cam video.
Reid ignored the orders and exited the vehicle with his hands up. Both officers shot at Reid, but only Days' shots struck him, killing him. A grand jury reviewed the shooting and declined to bring charges against the officers.
