Immigrants rallying to support sanctuary cities

Immigrant youths and business owners are rallying in Somerville following President Donald Trump's moves to crack down on illegal immigration.
Organizers of "We Are One Somerville" say they're coming out Saturday morning to Somerville High School to show support for the city's status as a so-called sanctuary city where limits are placed on the local police department's cooperation with federal immigration agencies.
The president has threatened to strip federal funding from communities that refuse to cooperate with immigration officials.
Mayor Joseph Curtatone and Congressman Michael Capuano, both Democrats, were expected to attend the event in the city just outside Boston, along with other local politicians, representatives from immigrant-owned businesses and immigrant youths.
The rally will also feature mariachi, Haitian and brass bands.
