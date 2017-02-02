Mississippi prison guard pleads in inmate assault case

A Mississippi corrections officer pleaded guilty Thursday to beating an inmate at the state penitentiary in Parchman, while the officer's supervisor acknowledged helping to hide the assault.
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release, said Lawardrick Marsher, 29, entered the plea in federal court, admitting use of excessive force March 9, 2014, when he punched and kicked the victim, who suffered a broken orbital bone, permanent vision loss and severe blood loss.
Marsher also acknowledged submitting a false report and lying to the FBI, the statement said.
It said the other guard, Robert Sturdivant, 47, admitted to also punching and kicking the inmate and urged fellow officers to submit false statements to their department and to lie to the FBI.
"Every American, including those who are incarcerated, is protected by the U.S. Constitution," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "When officers who we expect to uphold those rights willfully violate them, and lie to cover it up, the Justice Department will vigorously enforce the laws prohibiting this misconduct."
Two other officers, Deonte Pate, 23, and Romander Nelson, 44, pleaded guilty earlier to charges in connection with the beating. Pate admitted to conspiring to cover up the beating, and Nelson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to protect the inmate.
Sturdivant retired in June after 23 years with the agency. Marsher was fired in August 2014.
Marsher faces up to 10 years in prison; Sturdivant faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing for Marsher and Sturdivant is tentatively scheduled for June 9 and 8, respectively.
Pate's sentencing is scheduled March 16. He faces up to five years in prison.
Nelson's sentencing is scheduled April 6. It was not immediately known how many years in prison he faced.
