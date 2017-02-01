Oregon Legislature begins 2017 session

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall Pause

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:30 Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch