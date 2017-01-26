Trump to launch probe into unproven voter fraud claim

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump Pause

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:48 NASA releases breathtaking video of what it's like approaching Pluto

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge