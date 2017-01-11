Russia friend and sanctions foe, Tillerson gets his hearing

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

2:34 Video: How college students can prevent spreading the flu

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made