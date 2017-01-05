Kentucky's GOP majority flexes muscle, passes range of bills

Kentucky Republicans released years of pent-up frustration on Thursday, flexing the power of historic majorities in both chambers of the state legislature to push through bills targeting labor unions, abortion and lawmakers' pensions.
The House and Senate approved a series of bills less than 72 hours after convening the 2017 legislative session. All of those proposals had been part of the Republican agenda for years, only to be blocked by the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.
But this year, Republicans have super majorities in both chambers, clearing the way for them to pass an aggressive agenda over the objections of Democrats who pleaded for more time.
"I had to go out to my car and get my seat belt," said Democratic Rep. Darryl Owens, complaining about the unprecedented speed of the legislative actions.
In the House, Republicans passed a bill requiring a woman to have an ultrasound and listen to a fetal heartbeat before undergoing an abortion, with no exception for rape or incest.
They approved a measure making it illegal to require workers to pay union dues to keep a job. And they debated into the evening a bill to repeal the state's prevailing-wage law, which required workers earn a higher wage on construction projects financed with public money.
In the Senate, lawmakers passed a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless the mother's life is in danger. They approved a proposal to set up a medical review panel to vet malpractice lawsuits.
They voted to make public the details of lawmakers' pension benefits. And they OK'd a measure banning labor unions from using dues to make political donations.
"These bills that are passing both chambers today are a reflection of years of work and preparation for this day," said Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer. "The voters delivered a mandate ... and we feel a commitment to them."
Each bill now heads to the other chamber for consideration. House and Senate leaders were considering convening for a rare Saturday session in order to pass the bills before a three-week recess.
Hundreds of union workers and abortion rights advocates filled the Capitol on Thursday, holding noisy rallies that echoed through the cavernous hallways. Union workers packed the gallery overlooking the House floor, alternating between applause and boos.
Lawmakers themselves relied on personal stories to explain their votes, with Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott saying she voted against the ultrasound bill because she was "the daughter of a mother who had an abortion" and believes in a woman's right to choose.
Likewise, Republican state Rep. Kimberly Moser said she voted for the ultrasound bill because she was a mother of five and a former neonatal intensive care nurse.
The abortion bill passed with little opposition, reflecting the social conservatism of Kentucky's Democratic caucus.
The debate turned impassioned at times as the proposed 20-week abortion ban sailed through the Senate. Republican Sen. Brandon Smith, the bill's lead sponsor, said fetuses at that stage of development can suck a thumb, yawn and stretch. The bill defends their chance for life, he said.
Democratic Sen. Reginald Thomas responded that he feared the restrictions would turn back the clock to an era when women sought out "back-alley butcher shops" to obtain abortions.
But the most passionate debate in the House was reserved for a bill making it illegal to force workers to pay dues to a labor union. The bill would make Kentucky the 27th "right-to-work" state, joining every other state in the South. Opponents said the bill would weaken labor unions, reducing their bargaining power and leading to lower wages. Supporters said the bill is needed to attract more jobs to Kentucky, as large manufacturers look to expand in right-to-work states.
The debate was deeply emotional, with state Rep. Chris Harris holding up a piece of scrip that coal companies used to pay his grandfather, currency that could only be used in the company store. Democratic state Rep. Jim Wayne of Louisville went further, saying business interests were pushing propaganda against labor unions that was "worse than the propaganda of Nazi Germany."
"God must be creating a huge addition to Hell to accommodate the forces behind this kind of legislation," he said.
