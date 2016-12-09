The Latest: Congress averts shutdown, backs spending bill

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds Pause

2:24 Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

0:32 Two Sehome students build snowman goalkeeper at Civic Stadium

0:47 Watch Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

0:36 Watch video of Whatcom Falls raging on a snow day in Bellingham

0:32 Snow falls over downtown Bellingham

0:49 These Blaine kids had no school, so they went sledding

0:28 Clearing snow Dec. 9 in Bellingham

0:33 December snow in north Bellingham

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016