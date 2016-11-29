‘Hire Pelosi,’ GOP urges House Democrats in giant Capitol Hill banner

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects Pause

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016