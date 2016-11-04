Solid hiring expected in last pre-election US jobs report

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you Pause

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

0:33 Skiers jumping into the pool at Utah Olympic Park

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

2:24 Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

1:05 Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters march through Bellingham to see Gov. Inslee