The Latest: Obama says he'll be insulted if blacks stay home

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds Pause

2:24 Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

1:40 Watch a time lapse video of the installation of the new sign on the Herald Building

2:26 What is a harvest moon?

6:09 Washington state caps carbon pollution to tackle climate change

1:07 Have you taken the #BookBrainChallenge?

0:59 Operation Warm provides coats for Whatcom County kids

3:03 California pilot plans coast-to-coast flight in modified hang glider

1:35 NFL players join QB Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest