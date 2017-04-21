‘I'm so high right meow?’ State lawmakers don't think pot billboards should be appealing to kids

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho Pause 1:09 Crackdown on marijuana advertising in Washington 2:20 What does space debris look like? 1:17 Dog owners in Bellingham talk about bagging their dog's poop 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 0:41 Timelapse: Bertha tunneling machine makes its last moves 3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River 1:17 Writer Jewell Parker Rhode reads from 'Towers Falling' at Bellingham event 5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Washington lawmakers have passed a bill that would crackdown on billboards advertising marijuana stores. Dean J. Koepfler, Melissa Santos and David Montesino dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com