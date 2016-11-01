As marijuana legalization spreads, more pets are getting high

1:12 Star Wars, superheroes and dancing T-rex at Bellingham Halloween Pause

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

2:34 Another colonoscopy breakthrough: Swallow a PillCam

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

2:56 Friends remodel home of Lynden-area family with seriously ill daughter

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

3:39 What is autism?

1:42 Fed's pot decision buzzkill for backers