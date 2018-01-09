How to register to vote in upcoming school elections

Residents in the Bellingham and Mount Baker school districts have until Monday, Jan. 15, to register to vote or change their address if they want to vote in an upcoming special election seeking more money for school facilities.
The election will be Feb. 13.
If you have a Washington state driver’s license or ID card, you can register or change your address at myvotewa.gov. Residents also can register in person at the Whatcom County Auditor’s office, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, the office will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Voters also can call the election division of the auditor’s office at 360-778-5102.
Never miss a local story.
Bellingham will ask voters to approve a $155 million bond that will include money to rebuild Alderwood, Parkview and Sunnyland elementaries, complete the Sehome High School rebuild and improve athletic facilities at all three high schools.
Ballots will be mailed Jan. 24 to registered voters living within Bellingham School District boundaries.
The Mount Baker School District will ask voters to approve a facilities and technology levy.
Comments