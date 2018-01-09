Staff The Olympian
Staff The Olympian

Local Election

How to register to vote in upcoming school elections

Bellingham Herald Staff

January 09, 2018 12:03 PM

Residents in the Bellingham and Mount Baker school districts have until Monday, Jan. 15, to register to vote or change their address if they want to vote in an upcoming special election seeking more money for school facilities.

The election will be Feb. 13.

If you have a Washington state driver’s license or ID card, you can register or change your address at myvotewa.gov. Residents also can register in person at the Whatcom County Auditor’s office, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, the office will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Voters also can call the election division of the auditor’s office at 360-778-5102.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bellingham will ask voters to approve a $155 million bond that will include money to rebuild Alderwood, Parkview and Sunnyland elementaries, complete the Sehome High School rebuild and improve athletic facilities at all three high schools.

Ballots will be mailed Jan. 24 to registered voters living within Bellingham School District boundaries.

The Mount Baker School District will ask voters to approve a facilities and technology levy.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision

    Whatcom County Council at-large seat candidates Barry Buchanan and Mary Kay Robinson discuss their approaches to water rights in light of the Hirst decision. That decision by the state Supreme Court clarified that Washington's Growth Management Act requires counties to protect ground and surface waters by ensuring there is enough water available to accommodate growth before more development is authorized. The candidates spoke Oct. 23 at Mount Baker High School at a forum presented by the Bellingham/Whatcom League of Women Voters and the City of Bellingham. The Bellingham Herald was the media partner for the event.

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision 3:12

Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision
Election '17: County Council candidates Byrd, Boonstra make their case to voters 1:35

Election '17: County Council candidates Byrd, Boonstra make their case to voters
How to fill out your Whatcom County general election ballot 1:28

How to fill out your Whatcom County general election ballot

View More Video